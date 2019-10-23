Isaiah Holland was selected The Daily Home Player of the Week for his performance in Winterboro’s 60-25 win over Ragland last Friday night.
“I am excited about it,” Holland said. “I give all the props to the line for passing blocking and blocking while I was running. I also would like to thank my receivers for catching the ball. If it wasn’t for them, I would not be Player of the Week.
“We came out to play. Ragland thought we were going to be a pushover. We were the more physical team and we came out on top.”
Holland recorded 301 yards of total offense and five touchdowns. The senior threw for 206 yards and four scores while rushing for 95 yards and a touchdown on seven carries.
“I am a senior, so this could have been my last game,” Holland said. “If we lost, we definitely wouldn’t make it to the playoffs. I just gave it my all.
“I told the other seniors that this could be our last game together, so we have to give it our all. We went out there and produced.”
Winterboro ended the regular season 6-3 overall and 3-3 in Class 1A, Region 5.
The Bulldogs are currently on the outside looking in at the playoffs. Winterboro will need help from Talladega County Central or Donoho to qualify for the fourth season in a row.
Winterboro needs either TC Central to defeat Victory Christian or Donoho to beat Appalachian.
Holland said he will be watching the score for one of those games closely Friday night.
“We are hoping that Donoho will beat Appalachian,” he said. “We are practicing this week, so we haven’t given up.”
If Winterboro does reach the postseason, the Bulldogs will be well-rested.
Winterboro has back-to-back bye weeks to close the regular season. Holland believes having those weeks off will give his team an advantage if it make the playoffs.
“It helps us a lot,” he said. “It helps us know a team inside and outside. We will have time to watch film and study, as well as go through and work on ourselves as well.”
Holland tries to model his game after his father, Derrick Collins, and Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton.
“What I heard about my father is that he was a relentless player and that he didn’t care what the outcome was -- he just continued to play hard,” Holland said. “Cam Newton is a dual-threat quarterback. He is just inspirational to me.”