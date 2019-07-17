Former Winterboro standout Shaun Vincent will compete in the 60th annual North-South All-Star Football Game tonight at 7 at the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery.
Vincent is the third player in two years to represent Winterboro in the North-South showdown. Vincent earned a spot on the team as a replacement player.
“I was surprised,” Vincent said. “I didn’t think I was that good to be a part of this all-star game, but my hard work paid off.”
Vincent will see time at free safety and cornerback tonight.
Winterboro head coach said Alan Beckett he couldn’t think of a more deserving player for this accomplishment.
“We are excited because he is a good kid and he had a good year,” Beckett said. “It is a good reward. I like seeing kids that work that hard his whole career rewarded. He is excited and he gets to play in the big league with all the big schools. It makes our school look good.”
Vincent was selected as the Class 1A-3A Talladega County Offensive Player of the Year for 2018. The senior quarterback rushed for 737 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also threw for 425 yards and three TDs. On defense, he recorded 62 tackles and two interceptions.
Vincent has enjoyed everything that comes with All-Star Week, especially when it comes to competing against his North teammates during practice.
“It has been a good experience,” Vincent said. “It has been fun working with other people that have the same skill that I have or better. I have been showing what I can do.”
Vincent has been working hard throughout the offseason to prepare to play for Faulkner in the fall. With his college home set for the next four years, he plans to focus on doing the best he can once he steps on the field.
“My goal is to try to get better at what I do and help my team win,” Vincent said.
Winterboro has had three players to play and four players named to the North all-star squad in the last four years. Beckett believes accolades like this show his players he is willing to do whatever it takes for them to be successful.
“I want our kids to know that we are going to promote them in every way possible and that they will have the opportunity to be in an all-star game, play on TV and sign college scholarships,” Beckett said. “We are excited to put another one out there. This is my guy, and I am super excited for it to be Shaun.”