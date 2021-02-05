Winterboro finishes regular season undefeated

These days Winterboro seems to make history just by setting foot on a basketball court.
The most impressive milestone came on Jan. 23 when the Bulldogs won the program’s first county championship. But plenty of schools across the state can win one of those every now and then.
Very few can lay claim to an undefeated regular season, which is what Winterboro secured on Tuesday night with a 50-23 victory over Vincent.
“It’s been great for the kids, especially our seniors, given everything they’ve been through with the pandemic and the coaching changes,” Winterboro coach Marty Holland said. “Just overcoming all of that man and being where they are. I think it is just commendable.”
Although the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic dramatically shortened the offseason for every team, the impact of that lost time should have been magnified at Winterboro (20-0 with only two victories by forfeit) since Holland and assistant Justin Evans were new to the program.
Instead, the Bulldogs looked dominant from the start and won their games by an average of 22.3 points per game.
Of course, any discussion about the season has to begin with sophomore Kya Brown.
“On any level, high school, college or NBA, you gotta have a player that standout,” Evans said, referring to Brown. “You gotta have a player that you can go to and say this is what I need from you tonight.”
During Winterboro’s county title run, all of Brown’s talents seemed to be on full display. She earned tournament MVP honors after averaging 17 points, 9.67 rebounds and five assists in three games while also blocking 19 shots in the first two rounds.
Of course, those kinds of numbers hardly go unnoticed.
“Now they're really starting to double-team me and play me in man the whole time,” Brown said. “But that is how my other teammates step up and help out, and I get plenty of assists from them.”
The list of girls Winterboro can call on for a clutch shot seems endless. Three of them, Brianna Jackson, Amiya Garrett, and Brown’s younger sister Katelyn Brown all scored at least 15 points in one of the county tournament games to help the Bulldogs prevail night after night.
Speaking of the county tournament, despite being 12-0 when the week began, both players and coaches said winning the school’s first championship provided the team with a much-needed jolt of self-confidence.
Before that week, players questioned whether they truly deserved to be the top seed in the county. Now, after this week’s milestone, the Bulldogs seem ready to finally embrace their success and focus less on their doubts and more on the path ahead.
“You never expect to go undefeated,” Kya Brown said. “But it really boosts everybody’s self-confidence, but we really got to keep a level head because we got some important games coming up.”
Holland echoed Brown’s statement on Friday afternoon when asked about the undefeated season.
“It had not been done before at Winterboro, but the reality of it is we’re 0-0 now,” Holland said. “We’re not content with the regular season, and it is back to square one. Now it’s win or go home. Our goal now is to get to the BJCC and play for something bigger than just saying we didn’t lose a game in the regular season.”