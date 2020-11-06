Winterboro expects more students in stands as team shifts to bigger stadium for playoff game

ALPINE -- At some point during every game, Winterboro running back Brody Hamm finds coach Skylar Mansfield and reminds him that this will be a special year.
“He had it ingrained in his head from Day 1 that it’s going to be a special group, and it’s going to be a special year,” Mansfield said.
The Bulldogs hope the season continues for weeks to come, but anyone could make the case that the year has already proven to be quite special for Winterboro (8-1). When the Bulldogs host Hackleburg (4-6) on Friday, it will be the school’s first home playoff game in the first round since 2011.
Although, technically, the game won’t take place at home. Winterboro has instead elected to play the game at Childersburg.
Complying with social distancing directives would limit Winterboro’s crowd to less than 200 people if the Bulldogs stayed home, but at Childersburg, that number increases to over 1,000.
“It was just an opportunity for us to give our fans an opportunity to see us,” Mansfield said.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Mansfield said most students hadn’t had the chance to attend games this season, which he said could create a new dynamic Friday night.
“It will just be interesting to see the mindset of our kids when their peers are in the stands and see how their emotions are,” Mansfield said.
The stakes have never been higher, but the Winterboro coach isn’t too concerned about his team, in large part because of Hamm and the other seniors.
“I tell those guys, I don’t think I’ve ever seen a group of kids, I’ve been coaching 14 years, and I haven’t seen a group of kids that leads how this group leads,” Mansfield said.
That sort of leadership has been crucial to the Bulldogs’ success this season, especially considering four of their victories, including the last two, came by 10 points or less.
“When we’ve lost the momentum of the game, heads don’t drop down,” Mansfield said. “They just understand how to pick each other up, how to motivate, and how to play well. It’s just a group of kids that they refuse to accept, not putting everything into a game.”