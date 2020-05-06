Winterboro Education Foundation will unveil scholarship winners during teleconference May 12

ALPINE -- It has been a longstanding tradition to announce the winners of the Winterboro Education Foundation Scholarships at the school’s graduation ceremony.
Although there will be no ceremony this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Foundation is still going to award six seniors $12,000 scholarships apiece, with smaller amounts going to three others.
According to guidance counselor Marianne Garrett, the $12,000 winners will be notified this year during a Zoom teleconference May 12, with the others getting individual calls the same day starting at 1 p.m.
“We still want to be able to deliver the good news,” she said.
Seniors complete an application for the scholarships based on their ACT scores, GPAs, extracurriculars and community service.
“Normally, there is a second phase involving an interview, but we weren’t able to do that this year, either,” Garrett said. “So it’s just based on overall achievement.”
In addition to the $12,000 awards, Garrett said three other students will be informed of winning the Gertrude Golden Memorial Scholarship ($2,000), the Ruth Garrett Memorial Scholarship ($1,500) and the Sarah Killough Memorial Scholarship ($1,000).
There are 31 students in this year’s senior class.
The names of the winners will be published after they have been informed.