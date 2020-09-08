Winterboro edges Ragland on 2nd-half field goal, 15-13

ALPINE -- Brody Hamm kicked a 25-yard field goal with 1:53 left in the third quarter, lifting Winterboro to a 15-13 victory over host and region foe Ragland in high school football Friday night.
Hamm’s kick was the only score of the second half, and the loss dropped Ragland to 1-2.
The Purple Devils scored the first time they had the ball, driving 52 yards in just four plays. The touchdown came on a 38-yard pass from quarterback Owen Schall to C.J. Lawler to make it 6-0.
Ragland fumbled two plays after a Winterboro three-and-out, and the Bulldogs recovered at the Purple Devil 18-yard line. Three plays later, Jake Travis scored on a 1-yard keeper to tie the game at 6-all after one quarter.
Late in the second quarter, Ragland took its second lead of the game as Josh Phillips picked up a Winterboro fumble and raced 60 yards for a touchdown to make it 13-6.
On the ensuing possession, the Bulldogs drove 65 yards in seven plays. The touchdown came on a 20-yard pass from Travis to Hamm. The two-point conversion was no good, and Ragland held a 13-12 lead at halftime.
Ragland head coach Derrick Sewell said offensively, his guys just couldn’t get out of their own way.
“Winterboro gets credit for a lot of that because they are really a good football team,” Sewell said. “We knew as a staff we could get a good feel (for) where we were as a team at the end of this game. We do feel good about where we’re headed.”
Sewell said he thought the Purple Devils played well defensively and just have a few mental things offensively that need to be worked out.
“Our young kids have really answered the call and are showing tremendous guts,” Sewell said. “That’s all we can really ask for. We’re competing with great energy, and within the program, we feel like we’re on the verge of breaking through.”
Ragland will host Woodland this Friday in another region contest. Meanwhile, Winterboro, 3-0, will host Donoho.