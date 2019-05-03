The Winterboro High School Class of 1969 celebrated its 50th reunion Saturday, April 6, at the school lunchroom. Approximately 50 people attended.
Connie Rhodes Easterling, Jimmy Chastain and Joanne Duncan presented various door prizes and the following awards: Male Fountain of Youth, Jerry Webster; Female Fountain of Youth, Barbara Fields Griffitt; Most Grandchildren, Wandra Jarvis Gallahar, Wanda Blanchard Moore and Jimmy Chastain; Most Great-Grandchildren, Cindy Culpepper King and Patricia Epperson Sellers; Traveled Farthest Distance, Jim Thompson.
Winterboro senior Hannah Miller was presented the Lou Strickland Boggs Spirit Award by Joanne Duncan. This award honors a senior reflecting the positive attitude and richness of character of the late Lou Rainey Boggs.
Principal Emily Harris was presented an award for her cooperation, and the event concluded with a tour of the school led by the principal and Miller.