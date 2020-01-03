Winterboro 70, Childersburg 63: Bulldogs earn first victory over Tigers since 1997

ALPINE -- Winterboro High School’s boys basketball team notched a 70-63 win over Class 4A Childersburg on Friday night.
According to Bulldogs head coach Sheroderick Smith, 1A Winterboro (8-8) hadn’t beaten the Tigers (10-6) since 1997, and he familiarized himself with the program’s history when he became head coach.
“History is very big for me,” Smith said. “Honestly, my guys haven’t been playing good really all year. This is the first quality win that we have all year, and it means a lot.
“They responded tonight. Isaiah Holland played well and with a lot of heart because he has a lot of confidence anyway, and Brody Hamm -- these boys came off the bench and really helped the starters out tonight.”
Winterboro senior Brandon Dandridge led the way for the Bulldogs with 21 points, 10 rebounds and seven blocks. He scored 11 points in the first half and helped his squad take a 34-29 lead into the locker room.
“I think that’s his fourth or fifth double-double this year,” Smith said of Dandridge. “Brandon is a huge key for us, and more importantly, he only had one foul the whole game. That’s the least amount of fouls he’s had all year.
“Our whole team came out with some confidence. Now, I want them to be consistent with it.”
Two to know
- Cameron Pointer (15 points) and Kameron Edwards (12) gave the Bulldogs a boost from beyond the arc. The duo combined for five 3-pointers.
- Childersburg senior Demetrius Huff scored 25 points for the Tigers, which included three straight baskets early in the third quarter to cut Winterboro’s lead to 36-35. Jalen Cook finished with 10 points.
Who said
- Smith on starting strong and maintaining control: “The reason we held control of the game is because we were focused. This is not the same team as last year, and I think this team is finally coming together. I think they, the seniors, realize that on Feb. 4, somebody’s going to be at home, and it could be us if we don’t get it together. I think it’s starting to set in … This is the last hurrah, and it’s not even February. It’s January, and the urgency has to start now.”