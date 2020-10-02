Winterboro bounces back from tough loss with impressive win

ALPINE -- Winterboro went from one blowout to another, but this time the Bulldogs were the ones celebrating when the final whistles rang out.
“We’re going to focus back on the game last week,” Winterboro coach Skylar Mansfield said. “We’re going to focus on that and the taste that was in our mouth (last week) every practice, every game and we don’t want that feeling again.”
Winterboro defeated Talladega County Central 48-6 on Thursday night after suffering a 39-point loss last week. The teams played the second half of Thursday’s game with a running clock and eight-minute quarters after Winterboro (6-1) held a 39-6 lead over TC Central (1-4) at the break.
The home team found the end zone early and often. Running back Brody Hamm carried the ball 33 yards for the first score on the first play of the game.
His teammates, Jashaslin James and Chance Dandridge, followed his lead. Each found the end zone at the end of 33- and 20-yard runs, respectively.
It took Winterboro quarterback Christopher Travis two carries to pick up the 10 yards needed for the Bulldogs’ fourth score of the game. Oh, and the Bulldogs scored all four of those touchdowns with only five total offensive snaps.
“It was the wide part of the field,” Mansfield said when asked about the three long scores. “And it gave our running backs more of an opportunity to make a move and run to green grass.”
TC Central responded with a one-play scoring drive of its own in the second quarter when quarterback Jakendrick Tuck bounced outside and sprinted 84 yards to the end zone.
Three to know:
Winterboro’s defense made a statement early. The Bulldogs’ played 14 snaps of defense before allowing the Tigers to gain positive yardage on a play.
TC Central defensive lineman Kavon Moten forced two fumbles in the game by stripping the ball free. The Tigers recovered the first fumble with 3:25 left in the first quarter. The TC Central offense picked up positive yards for the first time, and a first down, on the next play.
Hamm ended the night with two big plays on special teams. First, he carried the ball 47 yards for his second touchdown after he bounced a fake punt outside to the left side. Despite converting only half of his six extra-point attempts, Hamm also managed to drill a 27-yard field goal attempt with 3:30 left in the game.
Who said:
Mansfield on the importance of that field goal attempt: “We anticipate close games. There’s going to be an opportunity in a game where we got to kick a field goal to win it. … Him getting this, with even the score being what it is, able to regain focus and get it through the uprights, really says a lot about him and his composure.”
Up Next:
Winterboro travels to Victory Christian (3-3) next Friday.
Talladega County Central travels to Woodland (2-1) next Friday.