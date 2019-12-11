Kya Brown was selected The Daily Home Player of the Week after leading Winterboro High School’s girls basketball team to a 3-0 record last week.
“I am shocked because I always think that I can do better in each game,” Brown said. “I would like to thank my coach and my teammates. I would also like to thank my mom and my dad.”
The freshman had a big week. The 5-foot-5 guard averaged 16.6 points, eight rebounds and four assists in three games.
She scored 20 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out four assists in Winterboro’s 63-31 win over Fayetteville. She had 16 points, six rebounds and four steals in a 62-47 win over Vincent. She closed out the week with a 14-point, seven-rebound, four-assist effort in a 46-40 win over Ragland.
“I was just making plays and getting my teammates open,” Brown said. “My teammates also set me up on plays, which gave me good looks. I was also able to get easy baskets after getting steals.”
Winterboro head coach Sheroderick Smith lauded the way Brown worked to develop all areas of her game over the summer.
“She shows signs of being a very unselfish player, which is good for developing the team,” Smith said. “We are still working on some things with her. I think now, she is taking more things that I am coaching her on into consideration for things that she is going to need down the road.
“Looking at the stats, I am surprised by how balanced they were. I am proud of her for getting this award this week. I am looking for her to continue to work on her game and go from there.”
The Lady Bulldogs (6-1) are off to a fast start thanks to the play of Brown. Winterboro is on a five-game winning streak that includes Tuesday’s 49-26 win over Alabama School for the Deaf.
“The season is going well. We have only lost one game,” Brown said. “Hopefully, we won’t lose any more games. Staying focused has been the main key for this season.”
Brown said she is more confident in all areas of her game this season, which wasn’t the case for her last winter as an eighth-grader.
“Last season, I really didn’t want to score,” she said. “I always wanted to pass the ball, and (those passes) weren’t really good because they were last-second passes and they were getting a lot of steals. This year, I have a better (basketball) IQ. I am making sure my teammates are getting the ball and I am making sure I am scoring, too.”
Brown and the Lady Bulldogs will travel to Howell’s Cove to take on archrival Talladega County Central on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
Brown and her teammates are eager for that showdown. Last season, TC Central defeated Winterboro four times.
“Friday is the biggest game; it is a rival game,” Brown said. “It is TC and it is always a good game. I haven’t beaten them yet, so we have to make sure we beat them this Friday. We have to play good defense and we have to make sure we slow the ball down to get good shots.”
Brown said she tries to model her game after former Winterboro standouts Jasmine Richardson and Nadia Estelle.
“Nadia could shoot well from the post and rebound,” Brown said. “Jasmine was an all-around player. It is good to watch her play because she can teach you defense and offense.”