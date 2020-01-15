Winterboro basketball: Cameron Pointer earns Daily Home Player of the Week honors

Cameron Pointer was selected The Daily Home Player of the Week after leading Winterboro High School’s boys basketball team to a 2-0 record over a seven-day span.
“It is an amazing feeling,” Pointer said. “I started off the season playing bad and slowly started finding myself. Now, I am playing like the old me. I have more confidence. I would like to thank my teammates because without them, I wouldn’t be able to do what I am doing now.”
Pointer averaged 20.5 points in two wins last week.
He scored 13 points in a 57-28 win over Victory Christian. The senior point guard scored a season-high 28 in a 70-34 victory over archrival Talladega County Central.
Pointer scored his previous season-high of 21 points against the Fighting Tigers in their December matchup.
“In the first half, I started out slow,” Pointer said of the most recent meeting with TC Central. “I made two 3s and a layup. As I got into the game, I was like, ‘I have to pick it up.’ I didn’t feel that I was doing enough. I got the right mindset and I did what I do.
“I have to take more shots. You miss 100 percent of the shots that you don’t take. If the defense has their hand down, I need to take advantage of it and shoot the ball. I know that I can shoot and drive.”
The most recent win over archrival TC Central came in Winterboro’s first game in its new gymnasium. Pointer said he has spent a lot of time getting accustomed to the rims and background in the new gym.
“It felt good,” Pointer said. “I have put up so many shots, I feel like I know those goals better than I knew the ones in the old gym.”
The Bulldogs are 10-9 overall and 5-1 in Class 1A, Area 9. Winterboro will take on Alabama School for the Deaf today. If the Bulldogs defeat the Silent Warriors, they will have a chance to avenge their lone area loss Friday when they host Ragland.
The Purple Devils beat Winterboro 66-50 on Dec. 6 at Ragland.
“We are ready to get our rematch,” Pointer said. “We didn’t do what we were supposed to do. I started out slow, and we started out slow. We just had to find ourselves.
“I feel like we are playing better than we did earlier in the season. If we can stay consistent and play like we have been playing for the last few weeks, we will come out with the win. We have to do the small things, like not fouling, sliding our feet (on defense), use shot and pass fakes.”
Pointer and the Bulldogs hope to be playing their best basketball at the end of January into February. Winterboro has aspirations of getting back to regionals and handling some unfinished business from last season.
The Bulldogs fell to Skyline 47-44 in overtime in the Northeast Regional finals at Jacksonville State. Pointer said that game still sticks with him.
“That is something I think about till this day,” he said. “I think about what we could have done better and what we can do better. Even though they didn’t lose anybody, we know what we have to do to stop them if we have to meet them again.”
The reigning Talladega County 1A-3A Player of the Year said he looks up to two family members that used to play for the Bulldogs -- his sister, Jasmine Richardson, and his uncle, Nick Leonard.
“They are the two that I look up to the most,” he said. “They are always with me the most and they tell me what I am doing wrong and what can I do to fix it. They were in my shoes at one point, so they know how it is, so I listen to them a lot.”