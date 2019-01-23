CHILDERSBURG -- Kameron Edwards scored 24 points to lead No. 4-seeded Winterboro past No. 5 B.B. Comer 69-59 in the quarterfinals of the Talladega County Tournament on Wednesday night.
Winterboro will face Sylacauga in a semifinal on Friday at 6 p.m.
“Kameron Edwards opens so much for us,” Winterboro head coach Sheroderick Smith said. “We give him the green light.
“We kind of drifted defensively, and that is one of our strong points. We have to do better defensively. Comer came out to play, too. We got out to a hot start, but they stayed consistent. They were able to get out in transition and score.”
The Tigers stayed within striking distance for nearly three quarters.
Comer trailed 41-39 with three minutes left in the third period, but Edwards sparked an 11-2 to close the quarter.
Edwards scored eight points during the spurt, including back-to-back 3-pointers to give Winterboro a 47-39 advantage with 1:25 left in the period.
Chance Dandridge capped the run with a layup to increase the lead to 51-42 going into the final stanza.
Edwards helped put the game out of reach early in the fourth period.
His 3-pointer to start the stanza increased the lead to 55-42. Pointer scored seven of his 13 points in the fourth quarter, including a reverse layup that pushed the margin to 58-43.
Comer continued to battle late in the game, getting as close as 10 points.
Three to know
- Edwards was responsible for six of the seven 3-pointers Winterboro hit Wednesday night. Josh Tanner was the only other Bulldog to connect from behind the arc.
- Rodney Looney led the way for Comer with 17 points. Looney scored 10 in the second quarter, helping the Tigers get back into the game. Justine Vincent added 10 points for the Tigers.
- This is the second straight season Winterboro has advanced to the semifinals of the county tournament.
Who said
- Edwards on his shooting performance: “When I had the opportunity, I just took advantage of it. My teammates found me, and I had a little room to get it off. The plays that we ran that Coach Smith called, we executed them to get a wide open shot.”
- B.B. Comer head coach Michael Hale on turning things around at his alma mater: “It is home, so it is in me. … I have seen us back in the day when we were good, and when I came through, we were OK. We were .500 or maybe a little under, but we were competing. … We are just trying to change the culture. It is about winning in the classroom. My mom loves this statement that I made at the athletic banquet: Winning has nothing to do with the scoreboard when it comes to me and my guys. We have eight seniors out of 10 players; next year, they are going to be in the real world. My job right now for them is bigger than basketball. I am trying to prepare them for what’s outside these doors.”
Up next
- Winterboro (15-7) will take on Sylacauga in the semifinals Friday at 6 p.m.
- B.B. Comer (9-9) travels to take on Class 3A, Area 7 foe Beulah on Friday at 7 p.m.