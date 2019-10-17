Winterboro High School’s football team will close out the regular season with a pivotal Class 1A, Region 5 matchup against Ragland on Friday night at Joan Ford Stadium.
The Bulldogs snapped a four-game losing streak against the Purple Devils with a 34-27 win in 2018. Ragland leads the all-time series 9-7.
Both teams face a must-win scenario in order to keep their respective postseason hopes alive. If Winterboro wins, it positions itself for, at-worst, a three-way tie with Victory Christian and Appalachian that would send the Bulldogs and Eagles into the postseason.
Meanwhile, the Purple Devils would need to win tonight’s contest and their region finale against Spring Garden, and if Ragland pulls it off, it would likely find itself in a three-way tie with Appalachian and Victory Christian. Under that scenario, the Purple Devils would claim the third playoff spot in the region, and the Eagles would clinch the fourth spot.
Here are three things to watch in the Bulldogs’ regular-season finale:
Picking a lane
The Bulldogs reclaimed control of their season with a 44-22 victory over Appalachian in Week 7.
Winterboro head coach Alan Beckett said his team had a tumultuous week of practice leading into the matchup with the Eagles.
“We were either going to get better or lay down,” Beckett said. “Our kids responded with character and determination. We beat a good team. But that was last week, (and) all of that starts over this week against Ragland. If you think you did something yesterday, you haven't done anything today.”
For Winterboro to complete its quest for a fourth straight playoff berth, Beckett said his players must find the motivation to get there.
“We start off each week with the players with the open conversation question of, ‘Why care?’” he said. “Our players respond with great dialogue, including those that care deeply and those that struggle with it. Everybody needs something to play for.”
Rattling Ragland on the road
Winterboro has averaged 30.8 points per game this season, and Ragland has surrendered 26.8 per outing.
The Bulldogs enter the matchup coming off a strong rushing performance against Appalachian where Winterboro gutted the Eagles for 365 yards on the ground and five touchdowns. Quarterback Isaiah Holland accounted for 133 rushing yards.
Beckett said his team can’t afford to underestimate Ragland.
“It hasn't been the kind of season that Coach (Derrick) Sewell had wanted due to different things,” he said. “However, Ragland had a huge win last week at Valley Head. They will be fired up and play well. The last thing we can do is have the attitude that, ‘We got this.’ We need to be as excited as we were last week against Appalachian.
“Ragland's Joshua Phillips, Nathaniel Kelley and Elijah Ball are all very solid players that make plays.”
He added the Ragland game is a big game because it’s the next game.
“It's the next challenge and the next chance to prove ourselves,” Beckett said.
Making history
With the win over Appalachian, Beckett became the winningest football coach in Winterboro’s history with 33 victories.
He surpassed Mike Reed, who coached the Bulldogs from 2000-06 and finished with a 32-42 record.
“My whole thing has been about bringing a positive light on our kids,” Becket said. “There was so much negativity surrounding these kids and athletics. The negativity was and is never going to be successful. These kids needed structure and love. I have stood up to the many wolves that try to bring them down.”
Beckett commended his coaching staff for working hard this season.
“I can't say enough good things about this staff,” he said. “Hunter Millard, Alex Johnson, Cody Rhodes and Ryan Stanley are always there, even through some thankless situations. Volunteers Theo Sheppard, Aljanon Fomby and Brad Dennis come just to give back to the kids. Some are only able to come part-time and some are there every day. We wouldn't make it without them.”
He added many players are shining, including ones that aren’t always standing out on the stat sheet.
“Tae Barclay, Devin Noble, Eric Hale, Dawson Moseley, KeShawn Williamson, Kyler Griffin and Troy McKinney are really getting better,” Beckett said. “When our offensive line plays hard, I'll put them up against any. Ricky Chappell, Cade Sanders, Darius Middlebrooks, Jay Garrett, Brandon Dandridge, Keshawn Williamson and Eric Hale are good ones.”