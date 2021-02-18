Winterboro advances to regional finals due to Georgiana forfeit

Winterboro High School’s boys basketball team has advanced to the Class 1A Southeast Regional finals, and the Bulldogs didn't have to make a single basket to do it.
Winterboro was scheduled to travel to Georgiana on Friday for the semifinals of the regionals, but Georgina was forced to forfeit because of COVID-19 concerns.
“It's not the way that we would want it to happen,” Winterboro head coach Marty Holland said. “I wouldn't wish COVID on anybody. I'm praying for the kids and their families. I hope they stay safe."
Winterboro will take on the winner of Shields/Notasulga on Wednesday or Thursday at Garrett Coliseum in Montgomery.
"One of our goals coming into the season was to try to make it to this point," Holland said. "We're waiting to see who our opponent will be, and we're going to find out as much about them as we can. We need to correct some of our mistakes and get ready to play a good game down in Montgomery.”
This is the first time that the Bulldogs have reached the regional finals since 2016, when they fell to Sacred Heart 96-54.
The Bulldogs were close to advancing to the regional championship in 2019 but they fell to Skyline 47-44 on a buzzer beater in overtime.
“We are going to continue to build the program and hopefully get Winterboro some recognition,” Holland said. “We have some talent coming up, and I plan on being here for a while, hopefully, Coach (Justin) Evans will be, too. I always believed that the talent has always been here; it just needed to be nurtured a little bit more.”
Winterboro defeated Loachapoka 65-61 in the sub-regional game Wednesday night to advance to regionals.