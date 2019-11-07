Wing cooking competition, festival at Eastaboga will benefit veterans

EASTABOGA -- There will be a War of Wings in Eastaboga this weekend, marking the run up to Veterans Day.
According to a press release issued earlier this week, “Wounded Warrior Alabama (WWA) is pleased to announce our fundraiser event entitled War of Wings 2019.
This event is the first of its kind for northeast Alabama, combining a wing cooking competition for locals who think they are the king or queen of the chicken wing, and two music stages with some of the best musicians the South has to offer.
“This festival is sure to be fun for the whole family, with lots of opportunity for local businesses to be featured sponsors. War of Wings is to be held on Saturday, Nov. 9, over the Veterans Day Holiday weekend on the grounds of Combat Park & Veterans Trade Day in Eastaboga.”
Advanced admission tickets are $25 and include 20 wing tickets for festival goers to taste entries from each team, according to the release. Children under 5 get in free.
You can also “enjoy music from two separate stages on (the) festival grounds,” the release says. “Local bands will play live from 11 a.m. until the wing competition winners are announced at 4 p.m. and the festival headliner, SkynFolks –The Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute Band, takes the stage to close the event at 4:30 p.m.”
Additional tickets will also be sold for beer and wine on site. Admission will be $30 at the gate, the release says.
“Wounded Warrior Alabama is proud to bring the first chicken wing festival to northeast Alabama. We are excited about the response and look forward to being able to help local veterans with the funds the festival will raise” said Bill Williams, chief financial officer of WWA.
Tickets and additional information can be found at www.warofwingsfestival.com.
Funds raised by Wounded Warrior Alabama go directly to Alabama veterans to serve their needs, whether it’s buying groceries, paying bills or even keeping their car running so they can get to work.
“Wounded Warrior Alabama doesn’t focus on buying expensive homes for a single soldier when they can do so much for so many more,” the release says.