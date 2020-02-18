Wine pull among new additions to Ritz’s Mardi Gras Gala, set for Saturday

TALLADEGA -- Alabama’s largest Mardi Gras party north of Mobile, The Ritz Theatre’s Madi Gras Gala, will be returning to the Fox Sports 1 Dome at the Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday, Feb. 22, from 5:30 to 11:30 p.m.
As always, proceeds from the event will benefit the arts education programs at the Ritz Theatre. Those programs benefit some 5,800 kids at no cost to the schools. Children from the Talladega City and County systems are included.
“This is our 24th annual Mardi Gras Gala. It’s our largest fundraiser every year,” Ritz Executive Director George Culver said. “The net proceeds are what help us underwrite our arts education programs. They help our ends meet on some of our professional shows. It’s very big for us.”
This year’s event features a New Orleans-inspired 12-course dinner courtesy of the Classic On Noble and dancing to the “amazing musical energy” of the Peytones, playing “four decades of hits,” according to a press release.
There will also be “six hours of top shelf open bars, plus ‘artist live’ silent and live auctions, fun raffles and more.’”
Said Culver, “I’m thrilled about the band. The Peytones are comprised of some members of The Black Jacket Symphony and St. Paul & The Broken Bones. We’re talking about hot musicians.
“We’re going to have three artists painting live. We've got a University of Alabama football signed by Coach Saban and an Auburn University football signed by Coach Malzahn.”
Among the new additions to this year’s gala is a kind of potluck event, a wine pull featuring a variety of wines wrapped up and placed a rack. Anyone who purchases a ticket for the wine pull will be able to select a bottle out of the rack. They just won’t be able to unwrap it until after making their selection.
“People will buy a ticket, and there will be red and white wines on the shelf, and some will be $50 and $100 wines and some will be $12 wines,” Culver said.
A new item on the menu, Culver said, will be steak kabobs with onions and peppers and squash brushed with spicy Cajun sauce and olive oil.
During the band’s second set, around 10 p.m., free Purple Zydeco cocktails will be served.
Tickets are $85 per single, $170 per couple and $680 for a table of eight. Naming and reserving a table costs an additional $50. Only 450 tickets are available.
“They’re pretty good, and they’re still coming in pretty good,” Culver said of ticket sales. “It’s going to be a good year. People need to hurry up, because Thursday we’ve got to give the caterer a count.”
Tickets are available by mail through The Historic Ritz Theatre, PO Box 228, Talladega, 35161 or by phone at 256-315-0000.
Tickets and more information are also available online at www.talladegamardigras.com.
Managing Editor Lew Gilliland contributed to this story.