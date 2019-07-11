SYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga Board of Education during a called meeting Thursday unanimously approved the hire of William Kent Fullington as boys basketball head coach at Sylacauga High School.
According to a press release, Fullington has been an assistant coach at Vestavia Hills High since 2015, where he also served as a physical education teacher.
Fullington is a graduate of Oak Mountain High School. In 2014, he received his bachelor’s degree in kinesiology from the University of Montevallo.
In other business, the board:
Approved returning tuition students for the 2019-20 school year;
Approved four new tuition students for the 2019-20 school year;
Approved the following personnel changes:
Resignations: Haley Edwards, full-time bus driver, Sylacauga City Schools.
New hires: David Presley, student worker; Mandy Reams, band camp instructor, Sylacauga High School; Chelsey Strong, band camp instructor, SHS; Barry Strickland, varsity baseball assistant, SHS; Ashlyn Spates, varsity volleyball assistant, SHS; and Bennie Lewis, career and technical education director, SHS.
The next Sylacauga Board of Education meeting will be Tuesday, July 23, at 6 p.m.