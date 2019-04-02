TALLADEGA -- This month’s Artist Spotlight at LMo & Co. on Talladega’s Historic Courthouse Square will feature several familiar faces.
The event will be Sunday, April 7, from 2 to 5 p.m. and will feature two authors who have visited Talladega before.
Valerie Fraser Luesse launched her literary career as a travel writer with Southern Living magazine and published her first novel, “Missing Isaac,” last year. She is a native of Harpersville, an Auburn graduate and Birmingham resident who also went to school with Marie Moses, LMo owner Lindsey Moses’ mother.
Her new book, which she will be signing Sunday, is titled “Almost Home.” According to a release from the publisher, the book tells the story of “the South becom(ing) a melting pot of families looking for work in Uncle Sam’s shipyards and munitions plants” at the beginning of World War II.
“Virtually overnight, the town of Blackberry Springs, Alabama, is filled with displaced and disenfranchised boarders. An estranged young couple from the Midwest, unemployed professors from Chicago, a widower from Mississippi, a shattered young veteran struggling to heal from the war -- they’re all hoping Dolly Chandler’s grand but fading family home turned boardinghouse will help them find their way back to the lives they left behind. But the house has a past of its own …”
The book, first published last month, is 336 pages and sells for $15.99.
The second guest this month is also an author. “The Cherokee Kid: The Treasure of Deadman’s Pass” is the 12th novel by Cabot Barden, of Sylacauga, and the first installment of a new series.
The new book centers around the character of John Welch, a native American who heads out West seeking adventure while hiding his true identity.
Traveling from Nashville, Tennessee, to Memphis, Tennessee, to Oklahoma, Welch earns his way as a gunslinger and, eventually, a U.S. Marshal; he also finds love, fathers children, fights outlaws, faces a murder rap, becomes a target for a vengeful father and seeks to avenge his mother-in-law, who was killed by the leader of the Doolin Gang, according to a synopsis Barden gave to Lakeside Magazine last month.
By the end of the book, he is on his way to look for buried treasure left by the Spanish Conquistadors centuries earlier, setting up the next book in the series.
Also in the spotlight will be Shocco Mountain Apiary, a company owned and operated by Huell and Cassie Love. Not only do they harvest and sell a variety of different all natural honeys, they also use honey as a base for a variety of skin creams, soaps and lip balms. The Loves have also displayed their wares at LMo and Company before. In fact, according to Cassie Love, the company’s first sale, more than a decade ago, was to Marie and Lindsey Moses.
Rounding out this month’s spotlight will be Kelly’s Jellies, a local company making a rainbow of homemade jellies in flavors ranging from watermelon to garlic to blends of jalapeno with strawberry and pineapple. Other favorites include muscadine, monkey butter, sweet tea, cucumber, scuppernong and scuppernong with wild grape.