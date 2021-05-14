White Plains holds off Munford

MONTGOMERY — White Plains took a commanding 6-run lead in the second inning, but the Wildcats didn't secure the 6-5 victory over Munford until White Plains junior Adriana Sotelo made a leaping catch to end the game with the tying run headed to second.
“It was a great play,” White Plains coach Rachel Ford said of the final out. “I’m glad we weren’t passive there. and I’m glad she went all out for that. That is kind of something we have been talking about is don’t have regrets. … That was a big catch, obviously, to get out of that inning.”
Sotelo also made her presence felt at the plate, where she paced the team in hits (three) and runs (two). She also recorded one RBI and a double.
The loss drops the Lions into the elimination bracket of the Class 4A Eastern Regional.
Munford senior Lexie Pate substituted in for injured leadoff hitter Rachael Sanders in the third inning, and she made the most of her opportunity, hitting a double in the fourth inning to drive in two runs before scoring herself on a wild pitch.
Both teams will return to action at 4:45 p.m.
This story will be updated.**