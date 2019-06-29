TALLADEGA -- Talladega has offered a recycling drop-off point for cans, paper and plastics for several years now, but apparently not everyone is using the facility properly, prompting the occasional claims that it is an eyesore.
Drivers coming into the facility will drive between two large signs before getting to the drop-off point.
The first sign points out that plastic, paper, cardboard, and aluminum and tin cans may be dropped off. The receptacle is for “recyclables only.”
Talladega City Manager Beth Cheeks said recyclables should be placed in the receptacle loose, not inside bags or containers.
Tires, paint, yard debris, electronics and household garbage are not allowed, the sign says. Leaving items outside the receptacle is considered criminal dumping, and there is video surveillance of the facility 24 hours per day, seven days per week.
Violators can be charged with a misdemeanor.
Nevertheless, there are large piles of waste all around the container, including a pile of tires, some broken wooden chairs, a television and what appears to be random bags of garbage.
Cheeks said the city is preparing to build a guard shack at the site and hopes to have it completed by the end of July. Once that happens, the facility’s hours will change slightly, she said.
According to V Adams, municipal manager for Waste Pro USA, putting items that cannot be recycled into a recycling bin defeats the purpose of having a recycling program.
For one thing, the criteria of what can be recycled is more detailed than many people realize.
“You can recycle paper and cardboard that can be ripped and that has not touched food,” she said. “That means glossy paper is acceptable, but not laminated paper. Aluminum and steel or tin cans are acceptable as long as they have been rinsed and the lids have been removed.
“With plastics, we take #1 and #2 plastic bottles, jugs and jars that have been rinsed and had their lids removed and discarded. That includes water bottles, soda bottles, laundry detergent containers, milk jugs, like that.”
The plastic issue can be particularly complex because not all #1 plastics, for instance, are the same.
“You have 20 to 40 different types of plastic in each category,” Adams explained. “If you get takeout from Zaxby’s, for instance, that clear plastic lid is #1 plastic, but it’s not the same as a #1 water bottle. A Yoplait yogurt container and a Dannon yogurt container might be the same number, but they are different grades of plastic.”
The level one and two plastics are the easiest to sort and bail together, she said. “You wouldn’t want to have to wait to bail together 22 tons of Yoplait containers,” Adams said.
When the receptacle in Talladega is emptied, the contents are taken to a materials recycling/recovery facility, or MERF, in Birmingham. It is the only such facility in this part of the state.
“Contamination is an issue everywhere,” Adams said, “not just here.”
When they arrive at the MERF, the materials are dumped into the floor. If a pocket or vein of unrecyclable material is spotted, it will be pulled out with skid steer.
“The hauler pays a fee for contamination, and enough contamination can disqualify the whole load,” Adams said. “On top of the transportation fee, you have to pay to dump also, so the contamination fee on top of that is not pretty sometimes.”
Contaminants, or entirely disqualified loads, go directly to the landfill, Adams said.
Regardless of where the recycling drop-off is set up, contamination is rarely less than 30 percent of each load.
“There’s only so much sorting you can do when you’ve got adult diapers, concrete blocks and old tires in there,” Adams said.
Putting legitimate recyclables into plastic bags before dumping them is also a problem.
“The MERF has shredders, but everything is moving along a conveyor belt and there is no time to tear the bag open before it gets to the ripper. So those go to the landfill, too,” Adams said.
The MERF is designed to turn a profit, but when so much goes to the landfill without being recycled, that becomes a problem.
The market has changed in recent years, Adams added.
“It used to be you could just bail everything up, send it to China and everybody makes some money,” she said. “It’s not like that anymore.”
In any case, the MERF does take the materials it can use, cleans them, packages them and ships them off to be melted, ground, pilled or whatever other process is necessary for them to be sent to manufacturers, where they will be made into recycled products.
Some of the products, especially paper and cardboard, go to paper mills in Alabama; other items may be shipped off further afield.
Adams also said the city is doing some things that can significantly help with some of the issues, including having an electronics recycling day and a day for recycling bulk items like paint cans and tires.
Talladega has two e-recycling days per year and recently hosted a spring cleanup day for larger items.