What to expect at the 2021 Christmas on the Square event and what sponsors made it possible

Christmas on the Square is almost here, and the list of sponsors, vendors and activities is still growing.
On Tuesday, Citizens Baptist Medical Center became the latest sponsor when CEO Frank Thomas presented a check for $1,000 to city manager Seddrick Hill.
“Our team is excited to support Christmas on the Square,” Thomas said. “It is an important event for our community, and we are always pleased to have the opportunity to wish our friends and neighbors a safe and happy holiday season.”
Hill added, “Thanks to the generosity of Citizens and other sponsors, we are able to bring so much joy to our community during Christmas on the Square."
TOPS Trails OHV also donated $1,000 toward the event. Park Director Jason DiSalvo said “Supporting local communities and helping bring people together to enjoy family friendly activities is part of our core mission as an organization. There is no better place to do that than our hometown, the city of Talladega.”
Title sponsors of this year’s event include First Bank of Alabama, the Daily Home and Georgia Pacific, with presenting sponsors including Talladega Super Speedway, Alabama Institutes for Deaf and Blind and InSite Engineering, LLC. Alabama Power, Armbrester Electric, Davis Builders, Alabama Construction and Tree Services, Coosa Valley Electric Cooperative, DynaSafe US, Slappey Communications and TOP Trails OHV Park and the law firm of Thornton, Carpenter, O’Brien, Lawrence, Sims and Kulovitz are also sponsors. Talladega Bottling Works will also be a key contributor to this year’s event.
Christmas On The Square starts Friday with ice skating on the courthouse lawn, ring roamer selfies and photos with Santa. At 7 p.m., there will be a special showing of "The Polar Express" at the Ritz Theater.
The screening of “The Polar Express” is being sponsored by FIRST Family Services and the Ritz Theater. Families are encouraged to bring their kids in pajamas to enjoy the film in state-of-the-art surround sound. Hot chocolate and cookies will be served before the movie, starting at 6:30 p.m., and all kids in pajamas will be eligible to win over $200 in cash and prizes. All children will get a take-home Christmas bell favor, and there will be photo opportunities for all under the snow machine and with Santa, Mrs. Claus and the Polar Express conductor inside. The event is free, and is also sponsored by the city and the Daily Home.
The fun resumes Saturday at 10 a.m., with more skating, selfies and Santa pictures, plus the opening of Santa’s workshop and the vendor village, food trucks and a holiday train ride. The Ritz will screen Dr. Suess’s "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" at 11 a.m., in keeping with the “It’s Whoville Time in Talladega” theme. The Ritz will also screen “A Madea Christmas” at 1:30 p.m.
At the Talladega Bottling Works, Saturday’s live performances will include R&B/rap artist J. Scott starting at 10, Tommy Shields and Garrett Walker (with Jeremy Nobles from 105.9 FM in Gadsden from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Dancing Stars are up next, followed by Afternoon of Praise, Becky’s Dream and Elnora Spenser, starting at 4:30 p.m. All of these performances are free, but donations for Ribbons of Hope will be accepted.
Saturday night, starting at 6:30 p.m., Talladega Bottling Works will sponsor a concert at the Ritz featuring country artists Dan Smalley and Kristen Kelly. There will be 500 tickets sold for this concert for $5 each, with all proceeds going to benefit the Red Door Kitchen. Tickets are available online through Eventbrite.
Activities resume at noon on Sunday, with all the same festivities available. Live music resumes at 1 p.m., along with an encore screening of the Grinch at 1:30 p.m. and "Madea" at the Ritz at 3:30 p.m.
The whole event winds down Sunday at 6 p.m.