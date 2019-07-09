TALLADEGA -- Talladega police are investigating an armed robbery at West Gate Homes that originated with a proposed sale arranged online.
According to Lt. Jimmy Thompson, the victim, a 20-year-old Anniston woman, told investigators she and three friends went to West Gate around 10:20 p.m. Monday to sell an iPhone XR valued at $750.
The victim told investigators the suspect asked if he could put his SIM card into the phone to make sure they were compatible. The victim said no but took the card from him and put it in the phone herself.
When it appeared the phone and the card were compatible, the suspect allegedly pulled a gun, snatched the phone from the victim’s hand and fled on foot further into West Gate.
Although the description in the report is not detailed enough to say for certain, it appears likely that this incident is related to similar robberies at Hallmark Apartments in late June.
When buying or selling anything to or from someone you don’t know, it is always best to make the transaction in a public place, preferably during daylight hours.
The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office Investigative Division on South Street has an area in front of its offices that is monitored for just this purpose.
Anyone with information on either of these incidents should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.