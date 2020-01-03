You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
featured top story

WET START TO 2020

Wet start to 2020

We’ve had a wet start to 2020 with an all-day rain Thursday continuing into Friday. The rain is expected to taper off Saturday morning, and the weather should clear Saturday afternoon with lower temperatures headed our way.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

We’ve had a wet start to 2020 with an all-day rain Thursday continuing into Friday. The rain is expected to taper off Saturday morning, and the weather should clear Saturday afternoon with lower temperatures headed our way.

 

Tags

Loading...
Loading...