This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. if you have difficulty binding your account to this service please call our office at 256-235-9253 or send an email containing your name and phone number to our Online Specialist at customerservice@annistonstar.com.
We’ve had a wet start to 2020 with an all-day rain Thursday continuing into Friday. The rain is expected to taper off Saturday morning, and the weather should clear Saturday afternoon with lower temperatures headed our way.
We’ve had a wet start to 2020 with an all-day rain Thursday continuing into Friday. The rain is expected to taper off Saturday morning, and the weather should clear Saturday afternoon with lower temperatures headed our way.