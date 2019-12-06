LINCOLN -- The city of Lincoln held its 11th annual Christmas parade and 35th annual tree lighting ceremony Thursday night.
The annual event moves down Magnolia Street from Lincoln Veterinary Clinic to Randolph Park in Oldtown, where the city’s Christmas tree is located.
Each year, the event is filled with festive floats, horses, cars and holiday well-wishers.
This year’s grand marshal was Marsha Martin. Martin is a 1968 graduate of Lincoln High School. She serves as director of the Lincoln Food Pantry, choir director at Lincoln United Methodist Church and the chairperson for Unite Lincoln.
Before the parade, each float entered is judged based on several different criteria, and three awards are given out. This year, 15 floats were included in the more than 40 parade entries.
This year's winner was Westside Baptist Church of Talladega. Coming in second was Refuge Baptist Church of Lincoln. In third place was the Lincoln Piggly Wiggly.
They were far from the only organizations to have floats in the parade, however.
“We were excited that the Lincoln Police Department built their own float this year” Parks and Recreation Director Roben Duncan said.
The Police Department, along with Lincoln’s fire department, handled the route for the event, which required stopping traffic on Highway 78.
The Lincoln High School marching band also participated in the parade and later performed at the tree lighting along with the Lincoln Elementary School choir.