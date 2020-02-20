West Talladega-based nonprofit hosting roundtable to unify community

The West Side Community Action Committee, a grassroots, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the quality of life in Talladega’s west end and the city at large, will host a roundtable discussion with local pastors and political leaders Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at the Spring Street Recreation Center.
According to founding Director Keenan Wynn, Saturday’s meeting will begin to “set the conditions … (for) a citywide unifying event on the west side of the city. This community reunion/festival, ‘Project Unity,’ will provide a homecoming environment for former residents, entertainment, church choir competition, empowerment seminars, medical screenings, Talladega College tours and” opportunities to speak with many of the city’s leaders.
“Additionally, it will foster engagement opportunities for all,” Wynn said. “The projected event dates are September 4 through 6.”
The reunion will tentatively begin with a parade in the general vicinity of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Duncan-Pinkston Park. Wynn said he hopes to draw 3,000 to 5,000 people to the event.
In a letter inviting local clergy to the event Saturday, Wynn said “We are reaching out to you and your congregation to create a partnership. History has shown that during times of social and civil oppression, the church has been the pillar of refuge and solace for our community. As a result, we have overcome many challenges and persevered toward success.”
According to the WCAC website, the committee’s founding principles are unification, remembrance, community engagement and community outreach.
The organization is meant to serve “as an umbrella for the many facets that operate within the local west side and Talladega community (and) operate as a unifying effort to communicate the voice of the residents with the primary goal of improving quality of life for the community,” Wynn says on the site. “There are multiple stakeholders working to improve the quality of life for residents within the west side community. This includes members of the ministry, nonprofits, Greek letter organizations, colleges, business leaders, community activists, city government and others. The WCAC works to ensure the community has a seat at the table when decisions are made and the residents’ voices are heard.”
Wynn goes on to say “the west side community is steeped in a rich history of residents who lived (there) and left an everlasting impact on both west side and Talladega at large. Despite the social and civil rights challenges creating numerous barriers, our pioneering residents were able to establish a rich and rewarding legacy for many to follow. The WCAC seeks to commemorate this rich history and help the newer generations learn and appreciate the legacies that preceded them.”
The WCAC will also “conduct events that assist in bringing the community together (and) engage and work with political leaders, social leaders, civil servants, clergy and business leaders within the community to address relevant issues and concerns … Through a concerted outreach initiative, WCAC will (also) work to establish contacts and alliances with those who no longer live in the community but call west side their home. Leveraging their success and love for their hometown, we will garner their support to aid and assist in improving our community.”
The organization’s web site is www.westsidecac.com. Donations can be made through the site via Paypal.