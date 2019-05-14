SYLACAUGA – Wells Fargo Bank is the 56th City Schools Foundation educational chair recipient.
The Foundation honored the bank Tuesday afternoon with the unveiling of a plaque in the Sylacauga High School foyer.
Upon receiving the recognition, Amanda Thomas, Wells Fargo branch manager, said she had witnessed firsthand what the Foundation does for city schools. “It’s about improving education for students,” she said.
Thomas has a child who attends Pinecrest Elementary School, and she is a member of the Foundation.
Katrina Mason, district manager for Wells Fargo, said it was important to the bank to have this investment in education in the community. She said she hires tellers for the local branch and has seen what a good education they have gotten through the school system.
“Thank you for celebrating with us the $25,000 in funding the bank has provided to the Foundation,” Mason said.
Ben Cleveland, credit analysis supervisor for the bank, said he had enjoyed the relationship he has had with educators and coaches through the years.
He noted the difference the Foundation is making in schools is important, including improving quality of life and providing a good education for students.
“Giving back to education is important to Wells Fargo. We are able to reap the fruits of a lot of people who helped us get to this point,” Cleveland said.
Jane Vaughn, president of the Foundation, recognized Wells Fargo as recipient of the 56th educational chair.
Prior to making the presentation, Vaughn recounted a history of Wells Fargo’s predecessor, People’s Bank and Trust Company, which opened its doors in March 1957. Her father, W.H. McKinnon, was one of the charter members and stockholders of the bank.
“This has been a wonderful time for me to reflect and to come full circle,” she said.
The Sylacauga City Schools Foundation, created in 1988 by former school superintendent Dr. Joseph Morton, was one of the first educational foundations of its type in the nation and Alabama.
The Foundation’s role is to support Sylacauga City Schools in the quest for excellence. Each year, the Foundation awards thousands of dollars in classroom grants to support learning.
The Foundation has given more than $1.2 million in grants since its inception. Grants at Indian Valley Elementary School, Pinecrest Elementary School, Nichols-Lawson Middle School, and Sylacauga High School have been used to purchase Google Chromebooks, Smart Boards, Clickers, iPads and more.
Also as part of the program, the first recipients of the Foundation’s “30 for 30 Campaign” fundraising effort were recognized along with Vaden Toyota.