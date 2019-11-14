TALLADEGA -- The Talladega Fire Department answered 27 calls during the past week, including two at a single-wide trailer on Hayes Road on Nov. 7.
The trailer was a total loss, according to Chief Danny Warwick.
Warwick said someone had been living in the trailer but was not home when the fire started. It appeared at first that there was no power or water going to the trailer, but Assistant Chief Ron Goodenough said he returned the next day to investigate and found there was still a connected power line running through some nearby trees that had been missed the night before.
Goodenough said it was possible the fire started with a space heater in the front room but could not say for certain.
Warwick said the first call of the week involved an alarm system malfunction on Renee Drive on Nov. 7, followed by a call to Mountain View Road that was canceled en route.
On Nov. 8, firefighters were dispatched to a three-vehicle accident on Alabama 77 South that resulted in one person being taken to the emergency room of Citizens Baptist Medical Center by NorthStar Ambulance. The same day, they also assisted NorthStar paramedics in lifting a patient, responded to a false alarm at a college dormitory on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and were canceled en route to a call on Jackson Trace Road.
Saturday began with a false alarm call on East Sloan Avenue, followed by a call to the cafeteria in Fannin Hall for what turned out to be smoke from staff cooking lunch at the college. The next call was to the same dorm room they responded to the day before. Warwick said there was some smoke in the room, possibly from a vaping device of some sort.
The next call was a smoke and wiring type smell at a residence on Woodland Drive, followed by the first of two calls to the Talladega Bottling Works on the south side of The Square, where the alarm was tripped by a fog machine.
Warwick said this call was followed by a sparking electrical outlet on Diane Street and the second call to the Bottling Works.
The only two calls recorded for Sunday were on Heath Street and Broadway Avenue, involving a downed cable line that was removed from the street and an exploding container in a microwave oven, respectively.
Monday’s first call was to a small grass fire on Pulliam Street near the railroad tracks that appeared to have started after a train stopped there for a bit and then moved on, Warwick said.
The only other call that day was to a two-vehicle accident at McMillian Street and Harrison Drive, Warwick said. One driver had to be cut out of his vehicle and was subsequently transported to Citizens.
On Tuesday, firefighters were dispatched to Tomahawk Drive after a motorist struck two parked cars; no one was injured.
The same day, firefighters also responded to a downed telephone line on Avenue H and a duct detector alarm at Seasons Way, which was likely triggered by the heat coming on for the first time this year.
A call to Bellview Street on Wednesday was canceled en route. The next two calls, on Wednesday and Thursday, were both to a room at Senior Grove 1 on campus, where someone had apparently been smoking in the building, Warwick said.
There had been two more calls as of Thursday afternoon, including another alarm triggered by the heat coming on for the first time on Arnold Street and a cooking fire on Pearl Street.