 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Watwood principal selected for professional honor

Watwood Elementary School Principal Amy Smith has received national recognition by the Extraordinary Education Leadership Collaborative.

“Curriculum Associates recently launched its Extraordinary Educators Leadership Collaborative to support the professional growth of rising school principals nationwide,” according to a press release. “Through this program, the inaugural class of 16 principals representing schools across 16 states will have the opportunity to receive monthly, high-quality professional development and grow as leaders as they work in small cohorts to analyze data, learn to plan strategically, and share information with different constituencies.”

Amy Smith

Amy Smith