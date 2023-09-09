Watwood principal selected for professional honor

Watwood Elementary School Principal Amy Smith has received national recognition by the Extraordinary Education Leadership Collaborative.
“Curriculum Associates recently launched its Extraordinary Educators Leadership Collaborative to support the professional growth of rising school principals nationwide,” according to a press release. “Through this program, the inaugural class of 16 principals representing schools across 16 states will have the opportunity to receive monthly, high-quality professional development and grow as leaders as they work in small cohorts to analyze data, learn to plan strategically, and share information with different constituencies.”
Smith is the only Alabama educator selected for this year’s class.
“I am honored to be selected to participate in the Extraordinary Educators Leadership Collaborative,” Smith said. “I will take this incredible opportunity to learn from a network of knowledgeable administrators from across the nation in order to improve my abilities as an instructional leader. I believe that this collegiality among leaders will offer me a source of learning and access to multiple sources of strength and perspective needed to be successful in the job I do. I am excited for this learning opportunity.”
Talladega County Schools Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey described the principal as “an outstanding educator,” noting that due to Smith’s expertise, “Watwood is the highest performing school in Alabama based on schools with 75 percent or more of poverty as measured by state assessments. This is significant and illustrates her high expectations for both students and staff. She leads with integrity and has assembled a blue ribbon teaching staff at Watwood.”
“A major focus of the Extraordinary Educators Leadership Collaborative is giving leaders time and space for connecting as well as collaborating with each other on the importance of building positive school cultures,” said Danielle Sullivan, national director of content and implementation at Curriculum Associates. “We look forward to working with this stellar group of highly motivated and highly passionate educators as they progress in their profession and learn new ways to further serve their school communities. And, we look forward to celebrating their successes along the way.”
All of the principals participating in the Extraordinary Educators Leadership Collaborative have been in their current role for three or less years. They are known as evangelists for high standards and student achievement, they champion equity, and are eager to grow as leaders.
Throughout the year, the class of principals will participate in a flipped classroom design, where they will learn, meet, and collaborate virtually in small groups around important leadership topics. This includes discussions around building school culture, using data to accelerate student learning, forming learning partnerships, cultivating joy and connection, engaging in self-care, building community, celebrating teacher and student success, and more.