Watercolor Society event returning to Heritage Hall, reception set for Sunday

TALLADEGA -- In spite of the restrictions stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, Talladega’s Heritage Hall will once again be hosting the Watercolor Society of Alabama’s Member Showcase, according to a press release.
“It is a pleasure to welcome our friends again this year,” museum Director Valerie White said. “Within the restrictions relative to COVID-19, we will have an opening reception and award presentation on Sunday, Oct. 4, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The exhibit will run through Nov. 13."
“Many of the artists in the exhibit will be there, along with many of the leaders of the Watercolor Society of Alabama. The reception is open to the public, and we look forward to your visit.” Masks and adherence to social distancing guidelines are required.
Heritage Hall is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or by special appointment. For more information, or to make an appointment, please call 256-761-1364 or visit www.heritagehallmuseum.org.
Heritage Hall is at 200 South St. E.