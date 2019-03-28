Warren-Johnson wedding

Katie Nicole Warren, of Talladega, and Alvin Randolph (Ran) Johnson II, of Oxford, were united in marriage at 10 a.m. March 25, 2019, at Country Pines Chapel in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.
The bride is the daughter Brenda Frieze Warren and the late Thomas C. Warren III, of Talladega. She is the granddaughter of Bonnie Sanders and the late Charles Sanders, also of Talladega.
The bride graduated from the Hope Academy in Talladega and received a Bachelor of Science degree in education from Jacksonville State University. She is pursuing her Master of Science degree in special education and is employed as a special education teacher with the Talladega City school system.
The groom is the son of Alvin and Teresa Johnson, of Jacksonville. He is the grandson of Sandra Morgan, of Alexandria. He is also the grandson of the late Henry and Fairy Johnson, of Cumberland Furnace, Tennessee, and Douglas Lewis, of Talladega.
He graduated from Dade County High School in Trenton, Georgia, and received a Bachelor of Science degree in education from Jacksonville State University. He is employed as a special education teacher for the Anniston City school system.
The ceremony was officiated by the groom's cousin, Rachael Marshall. The bride was escorted down the aisle by her uncle, Rickey Frieze, and given away by her mother.
The bride wore a French alencon lace bodice with a custom lace V-neck, cinched in at the waist, giving an hourglass silhouette. The full-flowing skirt is airy and lightly overlaying front-to-back, giving the skirt and train a truly sumptuous look, gathering of the trail down the back as a finishing touch.
Danette Harvell served as the maid of honor. Oliver James Henry Johnson, the grooms’ son, served as the best man. A reception will be given by the brides’ family at Celebrations in Pell City.Following a wedding trip to Gatlinburg, the couple will reside in Oxford.