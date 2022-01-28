Want books with that?: Library's drive-through window keeps patrons served

Thanks to the installation of a drive-through window last year, the Armstrong-Osborne Public Library in Talladega has been able to help make sure people had plenty to read during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s the library’s mission to make the library more accessible. We have installed doors that open with a button, and now we have a drive-through that people can use to avoid COVID,” Library Director Vickie Harkins said.
Added Talladega City Manager Seddrick Hill: “We must encourage ourselves and our children to set aside technology at times and pick up a book.”
Thanks to the new drive-through, which Harkins said has been well received, as picking up a book is easier, more convenient and safer than ever.
Harkins, the library board and the late city manager Beth Cheeks worked on getting the drive-through installed during the early days of the pandemic at a cost of about $40,000.