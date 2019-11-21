TALLADEGA -- This week, Little House Dance Studio in Talladega coordinated volunteers and dancers to visit third-grade classes at Pell City, Talladega City and Talladega County schools, along with the Alabama School for the Deaf.
They shared the story of ‘The Nutcracker’ with a PowerPoint presentation and dancers who involved the students with simple ballet movements and some of the dances from the ballet.
The Knox Concert Series and First Bank of Alabama are the premier sponsors for The Alabama Ballet’s performance of ‘The Nutcracker’ next month at the Anniston Performing Arts Center. Knox and First Bank, along with others, have provided for each third-grader from these schools to attend a performance. The schools will take a field trip the first week of December. Tickets are available at the Ritz Theatre and First Bank of Alabama.