Vincent man shot multiple times, dies; homicide is 20th of year in Talladega County

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in Bon Air reported Wednesday night.
According to a press release, deputies were called to respond to an argument over property damage at a residence on the 400 block of Front Street in Bon Air around 7:30 p.m. They were notified of shots fired on the way to the scene.
When they arrived, they found Mark Brandon Hogan, 37, of Vincent, who appeared to have been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Talladega County Coroner Shaddix Murphy, according to the release.
Investigators arrived at the scene to collect evidence and interview potential witnesses. The investigation remained ongoing Thursday morning.
The Childersburg Police and Fire departments also responded to the scene.
Hogan’s body was taken to the state forensics lab in Montgomery for autopsy. His death is the eighth reported homicide of 2020 in the sheriff’s jurisdiction, and the 20th in Talladega County overall.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at 256-761-2141 or 256-245-5121. You may also post an anonymous tip at www.talladegasheriff.org.