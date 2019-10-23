Fayetteville High School’s football team will host Vincent tonight at 7 at FarmLinks Field with the final playoff spot in Class 2A, Region 4 on the line.
The Wolves defeated the Yellow Jackets 35-21 in 2018, but Vincent leads the all-time series 7-3.
The winner will enter the 2A playoffs as the fourth seed in the region and will travel to face the top seed from Region 3 in the opening round. Highland Home (7-1, 6-0), Goshen (7-1, 5-1) and Luverne (7-1, 5-1) remain in contention for the Region 3 championship.
Here are four things to know going into tonight’s win-or-go-home contest:
A short week
Both teams will have to face the challenge of having one less day to prepare. Fayetteville moved the contest up to tonight from Friday due to weather concerns.
Wolves head coach John Limbaugh said his team is looking forward to a shot at punching its ticket to the postseason and raising the standard at Fayetteville.
“That’s what we play for is opportunities like this,” he said. “When you have opportunities like this, you have to seize them … We’re in a tough region, and it’s great that we have this opportunity. I want our kids to take full advantage of it and have fun.”
Limbaugh said the short week hasn’t affected how the Wolves practice. The team planned for three days of practice and a walkthrough.
“We haven’t lost anything,” he said. “We’re good to go. We’re excited about the game tomorrow.”
Taking down the Generals
The Wolves (5-3, 2-3) enter Week 9 coming off a 27-0 victory over Horseshoe Bend, a team Limbaugh’s squad hadn’t previously beaten in three attempts since the teams became region opponents in 2016.
“It was a big win,” Limbaugh said. “It was a hump we had to get over. They’ve kept us out of the playoffs the past couple years and they’ve been an Achilles’ heel. It’s nice that we got that big victory. I thought Horseshoe Bend did a great job, especially in the first half of the game, but we were able to get some things done in the second half.”
Vincent (2-6, 2-3) had its two-game winning streak snapped at Reeltown in a 42-6 loss.
A bounce-back performance
Fayetteville sophomore quarterback/wide receiver Pacey DeLoach shook off a rough outing against Thorsby in Week 7 and tossed three touchdown passes last week against the Generals.
“Pacey’s doing a great job for us,” Limbaugh said. “We had him in a bad position a couple times (against Thorsby), but he’s going to learn. He’s growing every day.”
Limbaugh said DeLoach has received plenty of mentoring from senior quarterback/wide receiver Blake Machen.
“Blake’s been giving really good advice to Pacey and helping him out on the field,” the coach said. “We’re very excited that Pacey has such an instructional leader to turn to during practices. You ought to see them talk to each other. They’re great friends, they have great communication and this team is all about winning. It’s not about one person. It’s about everybody.”
When asked who would start at quarterback against Vincent, Limbaugh said both would start somewhere.
“There’s a couple of positions for them both to start at,” Limbaugh said. “We’ll either have Pacey at quarterback and Blake at receiver, or vice-versa. It’ll be one or the other.”
Which defense will take the field?
In Fayetteville’s five victories, the Wolves have allowed just 15.2 points per game. The story isn’t the same for the three losses, where Fayetteville has allowed 54 points per game.
Vincent has scored more than 25 points only twice this season, in victories over Central Coosa (51-8) and Horseshoe Bend (43-24).
“We know Vincent has some speed,” Limbaugh said. “No. 3 (LaDonte McGregor) is really fast, and we’re going to have to (stop him). We understand what’s going on with them. They’re a team that is very dangerous, but I’m very proud of Coach (Mark) Reed (Wolves defensive coordinator) for the job he’s been doing this year.
“Our defense is really getting to it. They’re playing good team ball and they’re very active to the football. I’m very excited about them.”