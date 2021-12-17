Victory girls defeat Fayetteville, fall in close-call to Appalachian

The Victory Christian girls basketball team has brought their record to an even 6-6 after a win over Fayetteville and heartbreaking loss to Appalachian. The team will go on to play Jefferson Christian on Friday.
Victory Christian 44, Appalachian 48: The Lions started out the week with a tough loss to Appalachian High School on Tuesday.
Appalachian led the Lions 15-6 at the end of the first quarter and later 29-16 at halftime. With the score at 42-35 at the end of the third, Victory worked to try and close the gap, however, the Lions fell short from the free throw line making four of 14 attempts.
“Appalachian beat us by 41 points the first time we played them, so we really improved and hung in the game this time. We struggled from the free throw line tonight,” head coach Jared Arnold said. “In close games, free throws make a difference.“
Haley Hendrix led her team recording a double-double with 20 points and 23 rebounds. Grace Haney scored 10 points.
Victory Christian 39, Fayetteville 36: During a tough fought win to Fayetteville, Hendrix continued to put up big numbers for her team. She finished the night with a triple-double consisting of 15 points, 17 rebounds and 10 steals.
The game was tied 12-12 at the end of the first quarter, however the Lions led 17-16 at halftime and pulled away 32-24 at the end of the third quarter before taking the win.
Katie Shadix also had a record night posting a double-double with 14 points and 14 rebounds.
“It was a hard fought win for us. We really struggled at the foul line but we made enough plays to come out on top,” Arnold said.