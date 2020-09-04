Victory Christian's defense shines in 12-0 win over Donoho

EDEN – The Victory Christian Lions ran their overall record to 3-0 Friday with a 12-0 region win over the Donoho Falcons.
Just when you thought the two teams were headed into halftime scoreless, the Lions’ Jacob Hadaway scored on an 8-yard touchdown run with 23 seconds remaining in the first half to make it 6-0.
Victory Christian’s defense came up with big play after big play to keep Donoho out of the end zone all night. The Lion defense shined the brightest in the third quarter, holding the Falcons to 7 total yards and no first downs.
The final touchdown of the game came on a 6-yard run by Cameron Cheatwood with 9:26 remaining. Cheatwood had six carries for 53 yards; three of the carries went for first downs, and his final carry was for a touchdown.
Hadaway finished with 95 rushing yards on 13 carries. Quarterback Dalton Lewelleyn had 68 yards rushing and 33 yards passing.
Victory Christian head coach Bruce Breland said his defense played ‘lights out.’
“We shot ourselves in the foot offensively a couple or three times, and our defense kept coming back and making big plays,” Breland said. “I know Donoho had a couple of guys they were missing, but they are still a good football team.”
Breland said Cheatwood is going to give you everything he’s got – in practice and in games.
“The good thing is he is just a sophomore,” he said. “I’m proud of all of our players. Dalton is getting to know our offense better and better, and is a young sophomore as well. I’m proud of our offensive line and defensive line. They played so hard tonight. It feels tremendous to be 3-0 right now.”
Donoho head coach Mark Sanders said his team was missing five starters due to the pandemic.
“It’s real hard, because we already had an inexperienced team,” Sanders said. “We were just trying to fill in spots in certain areas. It’s just rough right now. We had three seniors out. This was our first game of the season and Victory’s third game.