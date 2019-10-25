HOWELL’S COVE -- Victory Christian kept its postseason hopes alive by defeating Talladega County Central 35-0 on Thursday night at Alumni Stadium.
With the win, the Lions improved to 5-4 overall and 3-3 in Class 1A, Region 5.
“We have kind of played like that all year where we played good ball, but the next week we don’t play as well,” Victory Christian head coach Bruce Breland said. “Some of it has to do with our injury situation and when we are full speed.
“I know (Talladega County Central) Coach (Chris) Mahand and his team have been battling all season. It is tough at this stage in the season for them to keep their spirits up. We told our guys that we needed to get up early, and they did.”
The Lions scored on all three of their possessions in the first half.
Lee Yeager reached pay dirt on a 7-yard run to cap off a 90-yard drive on Victory Christian’s opening possession. Yeager also converted the point-after attempt. The senior went 5-for-5 on extra points.
The second and third times Victory had the ball, freshman Dalton Lewellyn threw a pair of touchdown passes to fellow freshman Cameron Cheatwood.
Lewellyn connected with Cheatwood for an 11-yard touchdown with 8:35 to go in the first half. On the Lions’ ensuing possession, the duo hooked up again, this time for a 39-yard score to increase the margin to 21-0 going into intermission.
The Lions continued to have their way against a young TC Central team in the second half. Victory Christian opened the third quarter with a Ty Chasteen touchdown from a yard out to make it 28-0.
The Lions added a score in the fourth period to increase the lead to 35-0. Yeager scored from 5 yards out for his second touchdown of the game.
Four to know
-This was Victory Christian’s first shutout of the season and its first shutout since the 2017 season.
-Yeager rushed for 135 yards.
-Lewellyn rushed for 115 yards and threw for 80.
-LaChaunt Tuck recorded an interception for the Fighting Tigers.
Who said
Breland on the playoff picture for his team: “We are hoping that everything is going to play out right. It won’t be official until the state calls you to say that you are in.
Yeager on his performance: “I had a good game, but it was all about the line. Our line was blocking, and they were on fire. Our defense was locked down; they read their keys right. Everybody did their job, and as a running back, when the line does their job, it makes you look like you are shining.”
Up next
Victory Christian hosts Sumiton Christian next Friday night.
TC Central travels to Coosa Central next Friday night.