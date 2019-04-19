EDEN – Abe Sargent tossed a complete game while Nathan Jones hit a grand slam Friday as the Victory Christian Lions defeated Appalachian 13-1 in the first game of a best-of-three series in the first round of the Class 1A state playoffs.
Game 2 was set to follow after a short break.
Sargent gave up the lone Appalachian run in the first inning as he struggled with his control, hitting two batters in the frame and walking two more.
He settled down, however, and retired the last eight batters he faced in the game, which was called after five innings due to the 10-run mercy rule. He finished with a three-hitter and struck out eight.
Sargent had three hits and drove in two runs.
At the plate, Jones drilled his home run just over the right field fence in the fourth. He finished with two hits, four RBIs and four runs scored.
After falling behind 1-0, the Lions answered with two runs in the bottom of the first on RBI singles by Sargent and Lee Yeager.
Victory Christian sent 11 batters to the plate in the second, with six of them scoring.
Reach Gary Hanner at ghanner@thestclairtimes.com.