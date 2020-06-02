Victory Christian reports successful end to academic year, will hold graduation June 8

PELL CITY -- Victory Christian School will hold its graduation ceremony Monday, June 8.
School Administrator Laurie Davenport said the ceremony will be in Victory’s auditorium. The ceremony will be a ticketed event, with each of the school’s 29 senior students being given 10 tickets for family to attend.
Davenport said the school had originally considered issuing students only six tickets, but the number was revised upwards after measuring the church auditorium that will be used for the ceremony.
She said social distancing measures will be in place during the ceremony.
Davenport said she was proud of teachers, students and parents for how they have handled the unique challenges of this school year.
“Our teachers did a fabulous job,” Davenport said.
She said when Gov. Kay Ivey announced schools statewide would shut down for two weeks in mid-March, Victory tried to be proactive about the situation.
“We moved things online immediately,” she said.
Davenport said teachers began putting materials online so students would not fall behind. She said while she didn’t know exactly what the school year would become, the school needed to be prepared.
“I kinda thought we wouldn’t be coming back at all,” she said.
When it was announced they would, in fact, be coming back via distance learning, Davenport said the school quickly moved to ensure students would not miss out on instruction.
She said by the time instruction resumed, every teacher was ready to host classes on Zoom.
Davenport said teachers taught Zoom classes Monday-Thursday and were available for individual instruction and help on Fridays.
She said high schoolers generally had classes for a few hours in the morning. Elementary school students, who normally have the same teacher all day, had class until noon.
Davenport said the school even held its chapel services online every Wednesday. She said elementary students got to have Zoom parties to end the year.
One thing that remains unclear for many schools is what instruction will look like in the fall.
Davenport said Victory is waiting to see what the requirements will be. She said despite the success of the school’s distance learning programs this spring, she would prefer to not have to continue them.
“Nothing takes the place of having the kids here,” she said, but she added that in the end, the safety of students is her top priority