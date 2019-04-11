EDEN -- Victory Christian’s baseball team scored 11 runs in the final three innings to cap a 15-14 comeback against Ragland in Game 2 of a Class 1A, Area 10 best-of-three series Thursday.
The Lions, ranked No. 8 in 1A, capped the rally with a walk-off single by Ty Chasteen that brought home Lee Yaeger from third.
“I just went up there with a hitting mentality,” Chasteen said.
Victory staved off two attempts by Ragland to end the game via the 10-run mercy rule. Ragland led 12-2 entering the bottom of the fourth, but a double by Juan Talley brought home Chasteen, and Talley added a run to make the score 12-4.
A pair of runs by Owen Schall and Sloan Phillips in the top of the fifth gave the Purple Devils a 14-4 advantage. The Lions answered by cutting the lead in half with five runs scored by Abraham Sargent, Yaeger, Noah Holladay, Isaac Warren and Evan Crowe.
Victory trimmed its deficit to 14-13 in the bottom of the sixth with runs by Yaeger, Holladay, Crowe and Chasteen.
“Here’s one thing I know about this team -- they never quit,” Lions head coach Stan Sargent said. “We actually won (an area) game last week (against Winterboro) where we were down 6-4 with two outs in the seventh, and we pulled it out.
“I’m really proud of these guys. They did an awesome job.”
Ragland was unable to add any cushion to its run total in the final inning.
The Lions tied the contest 14-all with an inside-the-park home run by Abraham Sargent, who benefitted from a collision by a pair of Purple Devils attempting to field his fly ball into right field.
Crowe, an eighth-grader, was the seventh pitcher Stan Sargent sent to the mound against the Purple Devils, and he proved to be the most effective, allowing two runs and four hits in three innings of work.
“We were looking for strikes, so we kept on until we found a guy that could throw strikes,” Sargent said. “We were blessed with an eighth-grader. He came in there and got it across the plate. He did well. We were really happy with him.”
The Lions will travel to Ragland today at 5 p.m. for a matchup that will determine the area champion.
“We’re looking forward to it,” Sargent said. “Obviously, a game like this gives us a little momentum, so we’re excited about playing them there. We’re looking forward to bringing our best.”
Ragland won Game 1 of the series 8-0 on Wednesday.