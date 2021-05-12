Victory Christian pitcher starts strong in opening round loss in Eastern Regional

MONTGOMERY — Victory Christian senior Samantha Hennings recorded two hits, one for double, scored one run and finished with a team-high three RBIs in the Lions’ 10-5 loss to Cedar Bluff in the opening round of the Class 1A Eastern Regional.
Hennings also performed well inside the circle, striking out eight of 36 batters.
“She’s been a warrior all year. … a big-time pitcher and she is great at the plate too,” Victory Christian coach Ted Rorrer said.
Victory Christian held a 5-3 lead headed into the bottom of the sixth inning then things started unraveling for the Lions.
It began innocently enough. First, a call went against the Lions at second base. Hennings hit the next batter, and the one after that reached on an error in the infield.
Cedar Bluff took full advantage as each of the next four batters recorded a hit to help the Tigers pile on an additional seven runs to retake the lead for good.
“That has kind of been our nemesis all year is one inning something will happen,” Rorrer said. “We call it quicksand. You get into quicksand, and the harder you struggle to get out of it, the deeper you get.”
This story will be updated.*