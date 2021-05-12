Victory Christian overcomes slow start to secure regional berth

Victory Christian coach Ted Rorrer doesn’t mince words when asked about his team’s 1-10 start this season.
“At the first of year, we were honestly really lousy,” Rorrer said.
The Lions lost six seniors last season. The impact of those departures was magnified when the COVID-19 pandemic robbed the Lions, and everyone else, of both half a season and entire summer of offseason development.
All of that combined to create a less than ideal start to the season, but the Lions have long since turned the corner.
Victory Christian won nine of the team’s last 13 regular-season games and secured a spot in the Class 1A Eastern Regional, taking place in Montgomery, where the Lions will face Cedar Bluff on Wednesday at 1:45 p.m.
On Tuesday afternoon, Rorrer praised his senior class and freshman catcher Haley Hendrix with sparking the turnaround.
“They all really kind of got together and said if our teamwork doesn’t change, we’re going to be doing this for the rest of the year like this, and it is not going to go well,” Rorrer said. “So they got together and kind of met with the other teammates and really started working to change that mentality.”
Although Hendrix has started with the varsity team since the seventh grade, this was her first season starting at catcher. At first, she seemed timid, but lately, Rorrer has watched the freshman grow confident taking a vocal role, but she isn’t the only one making great strides.
Victory Christian pitcher Samantha Hennings relied on setting up batters early in the season. As the team’s only pitcher, the Lions will rely heavily on Hennings’ ability to play several games in a two-day span this week.
Lately, Rorrer has watched his pitcher grow more aggressive as she attempts to force outs while throwing fewer pitches.
“She is a really good pitcher, probably the biggest reason that we have been able to improve as much as we have is because of her,” The Victory Christian coach said. “And as good a pitcher as she is, she’s a better hitter. I think she’s hitting .625 right now.”
Hennings’ strides in the circle went hand-in-hand with the rest of the defense.
“I think that has been a credit to the folks behind her as much as it is with her mentality,” Rorrer said, describing why his pitcher changed her approach. “I think she is trusting her teammates behind her more because they’ve improved so much this season.”
In the area tournament, the Lions progress showed in a 3-0 loss to Appalachian, the third-ranked 1A team in the state according to Max Preps, after previously losing by 15 and 12 runs, respectively.
“Losing to them 3-0 that was a big confidence booster,” Rorrer said. “Because they know now they can play with pretty much anyone in the state in 1A.”