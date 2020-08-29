Victory Christian holds off Horseshoe Bend 13-12

The Victory Christian Lions earned their second win of the season by edging Horseshoe Bend 13-12 on Friday.
The Lions held on by stopping the Generals on a try for two points.
Victory Christian put the first touchdown on the board with less than five minutes left in the half. A 23-yard pass from quarterback Dalton Lewelleyn to tight end Cameron Cheatwood put the Lions on the 2-yard line.
That gave Lewelleyn the opportunity to run the ball up the middle for the first touchdown.
Following three lost fumbles by the Generals, Lewelleyn ran the ball up the middle for another touchdown with only 52 seconds left in the half.
A failed 2-point conversion left the score at 13-0.
The Generals showed a new energy after halftime.
Generals quarterback David Johnson and receiver Brandon Tidewell proved to be a dynamic duo as multiple handoffs between the two consistently moved the ball down the field.
Horseshoe Bend was able to put its first touchdown on the board as Johnson handed off the ball to Tidewell for a 4-yard score. A failed 2-point conversion left the margin at 13-6.
Less than a minute into the final quarter, Johnson completed a pass to running back Gavin Brazzell, who then ran 34 yards for a touchdown. However, another failed 2-point conversion left the Generals trailing 13-12.
Both defenses proved stronga the rest of the way..
“We certainly didn’t play our best in the second half,” Victory Christian coach Bruce Breland said. “Fortunately, we made plays there at the end when we had to make plays.
“We don’t want to be that kind of team that finds a way to shoot themselves in the foot.
“For us to get to where we want to go and where our guys have worked so hard to get to, we’ve got to overcome that nervousness when things are on the line.”
Breland expressed gratitude towards the fans who supported the Lions on Friday night.
“We had great fan support. It was as loud as I’ve ever heard it,” said Breland. “Defense is, as you play, a game of emotion, and those crowds almost willed our team.”
Victory Christian will play host to Donoho on Friday, Sept. 4.