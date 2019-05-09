OXFORD -- Victory Christian School’s softball team fell to Berry 23-0 in the opening round of the Class 1A East Central Regional Tournament at Choccolocco Park in Oxford on Thursday afternoon.
It was Victory Christian’s largest margin of defeat in 2019.
The loss puts the Lady Lions in the loser’s bracket, where they will face Autaugaville on Friday. The time for the game was not available at time of press.
Inclement weather came through Oxford to suspend the afternoon games.
“It is hard to get out the loser’s bracket, but somebody is going to, and they are going to be the runner-up in this tournament,” Victory Christian head coach Ted Rorrer said. “Everybody can do it, so it might as well be us.
“We just have to settle down. We have a lot of young girls on the team. Our starting center fielder is 12 (years old), so we have a lot of girls that have never been to the regional tournament. I think they were shell-shocked when they went out there against a good hitting team.
“They settled down to give up one run in that last inning. Hopefully, this next game, they will have their feet back under them and be able to come back.”
Berry (13-15) didn’t waste any time welcoming Victory Christian to regionals, scoring seven runs in the top of the first inning. That uprising included a pair of inside-the-park homes.
Iannah Fields hit a two-run, inside-the-park homer. Later in the inning, Gracyn Hydrick hit an inside-the-park grand slam to make it 7-0.
The Lady Wildcats scored at will over the next two innings, which helped their lead balloon to 23-0.
The Lady Lions (11-10) also struggled at the plate as they only had one hit.
Rorrer knows his team’s hitting will have to pick up if the Lady Lions are going to give themselves to a chance today against in Autaugaville.
“We have to see some consistency at the plate,” Rorrer said. “We have to hit the ball. … We have to see more consistency fielding; we made some errors that really cost us a lot of runs.
“Youthfulness is really getting to us right here. It is going to catch up to you. We are getting experience here and (will) take that to the next game. Hopefully, we will be able to play better and pull out a win.”