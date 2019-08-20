EDEN -- Victory Christian’s football team entered its third week of practice Monday as the Class 1A Lions work to prepare for a Week 1 matchup with 2A Fayetteville on Aug. 30.
Lions head coach Bruce Breland said he has seen great work ethic by his players and coaches all summer despite the grueling heat.
“We’ve had one bad practice, but really the other ones have been very good,” Breland said. “We haven’t wasted a lot of time. We’ve been really moving forward with what we’re trying to do, and the guys are really grasping the fact that as far as football goes and effort goes, (they know) what’s expected.
“These are good guys. They worked hard last year and they’re going to work hard year-in and year-out.”
With a roster size south of 25 players, Breland said he works to get players breaks as needed while getting everyone meaningful reps.
“We’re tweaking that all the time, trying to get substitution patterns right and trying to develop depth at positions,” he said. “We don’t have a lot of depth, and that means that young man stays on the field longer than you want him to. Then you look into special teams, and the overflow into that. Depth really plays such a big role there.”
He added the lone bad practice of fall came on a Monday after a couple weeks of grinding away through the heat and adversity.
“It was that time where, shoot, the coaches were tired, too,” he said. “We were ready to go play and ready to get something done. They’re tired of hitting on each other.
“I think a lot of those things played a role, but even with that, they’ve got to come to work every day and they can’t waste days. We’re not talented enough and don’t have the skill level enough to come out here and waste days.”
Breland said his squad will only be as good as the leadership he gets from his older players. The Lions have six seniors and three juniors on a youth-filled unit.
“We talk to them all the time about leadership, particularly when that sun and that heat index is 106 or 107 (degrees), that leadership has to pay off,” he said. “You just swap that for Friday night when things are not going really well for you. That leadership, the same leadership that took you through that 106 heat index, is going to take you through a Friday night.”
Freshman quarterback Dalton Lewellyn will make his first varsity start against the Wolves, and Breland said Lewellyn will benefit from the extra week of preparation as he readies for his first true test.
“(Dalton’s) a really smart young man,” Breland said. “He’s a very good athlete and he’s going to learn things every ballgame like a ninth-grader would.
“The good thing is he started for us at point guard (in basketball) this year, and even there, he learned just through experience. Things coaches can tell you over and over until you actually get out there and see it, then you go, ‘Oh, OK. That’s what Coach was talking about.’
“He’s going to do good. He’s going to get tough and he’s going to get better every ballgame.”
Two of the Lions’ younger players Breland said have begun to emerge during camp are tackle Wrian Peoples and center Ayden Rogers
“Right now, (Peoples) is playing a backup role, but he could probably start on special teams some,” Breland said. “He’s going to see playing time. He’s definitely coming on. He’s getting better and better every day.
“Just like Dalton learning at quarterback, Ayden’s going to learn every day being at center. He’s a ninth-grader as well. We’ve got a lot of young guys who are going to have to contribute because we don’t have a lot of ballplayers or a lot of depth. But it’s OK. They’re tough and they’re going to grow.”