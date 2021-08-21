Victory Christian falls to Sumiton Christian 26-6

The 2021 season got off to a rocky start for the Victory Christian Lions as they were defeated 26-6 by the Sumiton Christian Eagles.
The Eagles drove deep into Lions territory to start the game. However, Victory Christian’s Jacob Hadaway recovered a fumble at the Lion 20-yard line with 6:17 remaining in the opening quarter.
Victory Christian was forced to punt on its first drive.
The Eagles scored the second time they had the football on a 30-yard pass play. The two-point conversion was good to make the score 8-0 with 1:37 remaining in the first quarter.
Later in the opening stanza, Lions quarterback Shepard Sargent hit Andrew Ochoa for a 55-yard pass that put the football at the Eagles 11-yard line.
Two plays into the second quarter, Sargent called his own number and scored on a four-yard touchdown run to make the score 8-6 with 11:10 remaining after the failed PAT.
A miscue on a Victory Christian punt gave Sumiton Christian a first down at the Lions’ 25-yard line. They later scored to make it 14-6, and that would be the halftime score.
Victory Christian had a nice drive going to start the second half, but a chop block penalty moved them back. On the very next play, Sumiton Christian’s Tyler Ingle intercepted a Sargent pass and returned it 58 yards for a touchdown to make it 20-6 with 7:02 remaining in the third quarter.
The final score of the game came halfway through the fourth quarter. The Eagles were forced to punt, but the Lion punt returner mishandled the football and Sumiton Christian’s Eli Moon scooped up the loose ball and returned it 30 yards for a touchdown to make the final score 26-6.
Victory Christian head coach Bruce Breland said this was not the start he expected from his team.
“The coaches are disappointed, the players are definitely disappointed and the fans are disappointed,” Breland said. “We are a better football team than this. Sumiton played very hard, and they took advantage of a lot of dumb mistakes on our part. We would get a good drive going, and then have a 15-yard penalty that would kill the drive.”
Breland said the mistakes were very uncharacteristic of this team because they were not making them during practice.
“I don’t know if they were just nervous or what,” he said. “We just didn’t play with the same confidence we normally play with. We will be back. I think we will be one of the better teams in our region.”
Victory Christian, 0-1, will take on Horseshoe Bend next week.