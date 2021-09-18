Victory Christian cruises past Talladega Central

PELL CITY — Victory Christian picked up its second win of the season after defeating Talladega Central 49-0 on Friday. The Lions now sit at 2-1 in the region and 3-2 overall while the Tigers still look to secure their first win.
Defensive coordinator Jeff Martin served as acting head coach for Victory as head coach Bruce Breland sat out because he was ill.
Martin said he was proud of his team for getting the win.
“The kids have been working really hard and we’ve worked really hard preparing this week,” Martin said. “They stuck to the game plan all the way through.”
The Lions sat at 21-0 with 19 seconds left in the first half, however, a serious injury to a Talladega Central player put the game at a halt. Both coaches agreed to eight-minute quarters to finish out the game.
Victory put up four straight touchdowns in the third quarter to put the final score at 49-0.
Freshman starting quarterback Shepard Sergeant led his team with one passing and two rushing touchdowns, including a 68-yard run into the endzone in the third.
Cameron Cheatwood also had a record night with two big back-to-back plays in the third as the tight end notched a 56-yard touchdown followed by a 46-yard touchdown later in the quarter.
Miles Martin, Riley Meadows and Andrew Ochoa also all put up a touchdown each for Victory.
Martin emphasized that sticking to the fundamentals has been the Lion’s strength throughout the season and especially in Friday night’s game.
“We’re so fundamentally sound and they stuck to that this week,” Martin said. “This past week we’ve gotten away from that but this week they really stuck to it all four quarters and that was our main goal this week.”
The Lions will return to their home field next Friday to host Fayetteville while the Tigers will travel to Loachapoka High School.