Victory Christian cancels game against TC Central due to COVID exposure

EDEN -- Victory Christian’s football team will be sidelined Friday due to COVID-19 concerns.
The Lions canceled Friday night's game against Talladega County Central due to COVID exposure. A school administrator, who wished to remain anonymous, would not specify how many players were exposed.
The administration got the initial notification about a possible exposure Tuesday. After verifying the possible exposure, school officials made the decision to cancel the game Wednesday afternoon.
A decision about next week’s game against Fayetteville is expected to be made by next Wednesday.
The administrator said the team is healthy, and the school is taking the proper steps to maintain the health of its athletes and student body.
The forfeit gives TC Central its first win since its last regular-season game in 2018.