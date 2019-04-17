Victory Christian will host a first-round Class 1A playoff series against Appalachian on Friday.
The doubleheader will begin at 1 p.m., and if the Lions and Eagles split, they’ll face off in an if-necessary game on Saturday at a time yet to be determined.
Lions head coach Stan Sargent said hosting the series is a tremendous opportunity in his first season at the helm.
“I came in and had a really good core group of kids,” he said. “I’ve worked with some of them for several years as an assistant coach, so I kind of knew what I had. It gave me an advantage.
“They’re an awesome bunch of kids with good character, and they know how to play the game.”
Victory Christian (17-5) defeated Appalachian 14-1 during the regular season. Sargent said the Lions and Eagles may both benefit from playing that contest.
“We’re already familiar with each other,” Sargent said. “Now, I do expect to see their No.1 pitcher. We’re looking forward to facing him. We don’t know what he’s got, but we definitely know from a hitting standpoint what they have. We’re looking forward to playing them.”
The Lions’ road to an Area 10 championship proved to be challenging. Victory Christian fell at Ragland 8-0 in Game 1 of a best-of-three series and trailed the Purple Devils 14-4 going into the bottom of the fifth frame in Game 2 at home.
Sargent’s squad rallied back for a 15-14 win that forced a Game 3 at Ragland. The Lions prevailed in that contest 9-8 to claim the area title.
“It was amazing,” Sargent said. “Here’s the thing -- these kids do not quit. In that second game when we were down 14-4, we had a little meeting, came together and said, ‘We have a chance to win this game, but we’ve really got to come together.’ That’s what they did. They came together and won that game.
“Then, they had to go to Ragland, and that was just a dogfight. We kind of went back and forth on the (scoreboard) all night until the seventh inning.
“We were up by one. My pitcher that had pitched the whole game (Nathan Jones) was done, so I brought in a senior, Eddie Cole. He hasn’t pitched a whole lot, but he came in there and shut them down like I knew he would. He pitched (phenomenally) for us. It was just a tremendous win.”
Playoffs series have a tendency to bring out gamesmanship and strategy as coaches try to outwit each other, particularly when it comes to who will start on the mound in the opening game. Sargent outlined his plan for his pitchers going into the series.
“We have got several solid pitchers, so we are looking forward to starting with Abraham Sargent,” he said. “He’ll be on the mound first. He’s looking forward to seeing what he can do. He did not get to pitch against these guys last time.
“We’ve got several good arms behind him. Jones pitched the six innings in the Ragland game and did phenomenally for us. Noah Holladay has done a tremendous job for us all year and leads the team in strikeouts. Lee Yeager, who’s our main catcher, is a phenomenal pitcher, too. We feel like we have quite a few arms that we can go to.”