Victim signs ‘no prosecution’ form after shooting in Talladega on Thursday

TALLADEGA -- Talladega police responded to a shooting into an occupied vehicle Thursday afternoon in front of Benny’s Mini-Mart at Howard and West streets.
According to Lt. Jimmy Thompson, the victim in the case signed a no prosecution form and did not cooperate further.
The victim initially told investigators he was stopped at a stop sign when he saw a black Honda approach, and someone inside the vehicle began shooting at him. The victim got out of the vehicle while it was still in gear and fled the scene on foot, leaving his vehicle to roll into a nearby ditch.
The victim was not hurt. Thompson said the incident was captured on Benny’s surveillance cameras, and investigators will review the video.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.